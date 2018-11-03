Citigroup Boosts Fortinet (FTNT) Price Target to $84.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,918,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 7.05%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $156,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $599,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,540 shares of company stock worth $1,107,574. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

