Citigroup Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Price Target to $527.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $573.00 to $527.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.72.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.39. 694,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,026. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total value of $401,213,632.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

