Citigroup Reiterates “€16.30” Price Target for ING Groep (INGA)

Citigroup set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cfra set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.80 ($14.88) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.72 ($17.12).

INGA stock opened at €14.35 ($16.69) on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

