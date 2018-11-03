Citigroup Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG)

Citigroup set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.04 ($40.75).

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd stock opened at €31.88 ($37.07) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52 week low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 52 week high of €40.20 ($46.74).

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

