Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Lowered to Hold at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,445,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.