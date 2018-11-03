Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Chairman Sells $217,779.52 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $217,779.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $241,059.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. 1,664,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,316. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The business had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

