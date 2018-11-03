C&J Energy Services (CJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $567.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. C&J Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CJ opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.50, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.78. C&J Energy Services has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CJ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

