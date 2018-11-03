Clorox (CLX) Given a $138.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) has been assigned a $138.00 target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

CLX opened at $154.20 on Thursday. Clorox has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $155.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $501,309.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 53,757 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Clorox by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

