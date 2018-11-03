Clorox’s (CLX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research note published on Wednesday.

“We’re not sure whether that’s due to a reduction in the dollar amount of share repurchases (CLX previously expected to repurchase ~$1B in FY19), or simply a mathematical function of shares trading near all­time highs. With shares strong into the print, gross margin questions remaining, and a guidance reduction, we expect shares to trade lower today.”,” Wells Fargo & Co’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $131.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.64.

NYSE CLX opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $155.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $501,309.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,705.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

