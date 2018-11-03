CNO Financial Group (CNO) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE CNO traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.14.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,881.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $264,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

