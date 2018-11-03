CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

CNXM stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.45. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,217,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $252,355,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

