Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 115.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,734 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $28,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCE. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 84,700.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 208.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 81.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCE opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCE shares. Macquarie set a $52.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.