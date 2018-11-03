Cogeco (CGO) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Barclays

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$96.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

TSE:CGO traded up C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$57.15 and a 12 month high of C$96.87.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the communication and media businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

