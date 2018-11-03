Cognios Capital LLC Buys Shares of 92,368 Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 43,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,044,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after buying an additional 1,618,879 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

