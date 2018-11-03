Cognios Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Cognios Capital LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,536,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,486,000 after buying an additional 619,979 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,306,000 after buying an additional 1,011,626 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 4,667,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,292,000 after buying an additional 442,680 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,695,000 after buying an additional 523,313 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. FIX started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $454,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $5,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,819 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

