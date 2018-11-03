Cognios Capital LLC Sells 11,359 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Target by 739.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1,435.0% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $84.41 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $54.04 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Target from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

