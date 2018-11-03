Cognios Capital LLC Sells 3,172 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Cognios Capital LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, TNB Financial bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $140,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.62.

NDAQ stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.