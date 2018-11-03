Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has $79.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.50. 3,703,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,201. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $26,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 859 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $64,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,288 shares of company stock worth $3,694,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,845,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,384,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,975 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,375 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,464,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,273,087 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,443,390,000 after purchasing an additional 836,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,707,758 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 695,766 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.