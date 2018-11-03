Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have $34.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCO. Craig Hallum set a $54.00 price objective on Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

CMCO stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.75. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $217.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.91 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,651,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 620,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 157,129 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 459,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 125,412 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 122,110 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 54.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

