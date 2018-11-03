Commercial Metals (CMC) Position Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,908,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,500,000 after buying an additional 394,482 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,244,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after buying an additional 350,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,269,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 1,670,640 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,133,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after buying an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,974,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after buying an additional 115,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE:CMC opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.