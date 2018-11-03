Community Financial Corp (TCFC) Director Buys $13,016.10 in Stock

Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director John K. Parlett, Jr. bought 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $13,016.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,162. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TCFC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 10,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,872. Community Financial Corp has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Community Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Community Financial by 178.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Community Financial during the second quarter worth $266,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Financial by 32.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Community Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts.

