Comparing AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH (AVCO) and Its Rivals

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH (OTCMKTS: AVCO) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH alerts:

This table compares AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH -365.09% -81.16% -44.88% AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Competitors -18.16% -37.30% -2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Competitors 123 406 581 30 2.45

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 10.49%. Given AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH has a beta of -5.48, suggesting that its stock price is 648% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH $1.08 million -$3.46 million N/A AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Competitors $993.84 million $66.10 million 20.79

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH.

Summary

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH competitors beat AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.