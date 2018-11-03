Comparing Dillard’s (DDS) and LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN (ELPQF)

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Dillard's alerts:

This table compares Dillard’s and LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.42 billion 0.31 $221.32 million $4.80 15.21 LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN.

Dividends

Dillard’s pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN does not pay a dividend. Dillard’s pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dillard’s has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Dillard’s and LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s 3.84% 10.20% 4.47% LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dillard’s and LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 2 2 2 0 2.00 LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dillard’s currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.47%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Dillard’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dillard’s beats LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which provides online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 292 Dillard's stores, including 24 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household articles; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 131 department stores, including 90 under the name of Liverpool and 41 under the name Fábricas de Francia; 121 specialized boutiques; and 124 stores under the name Suburbia. The company is also involved in the operation of liverpool.com.mx, a Website. In addition, it holds an interest in and leases 27 shopping malls under the name Galerías; and provides credit cards under the Liverpool and Fábricas de Francia names. El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V. as founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.