Comparing RYB Education (RYB) & ChineseInvestors.com (CIIX)

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) and ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RYB Education and ChineseInvestors.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

RYB Education presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.30%. Given RYB Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RYB Education is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RYB Education and ChineseInvestors.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education $140.80 million 3.65 $7.11 million $0.27 66.37 ChineseInvestors.com $2.35 million 10.52 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

RYB Education has higher revenue and earnings than ChineseInvestors.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of RYB Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RYB Education and ChineseInvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education 2.48% 3.55% 1.60% ChineseInvestors.com -285.46% -615.89% -165.04%

Summary

RYB Education beats ChineseInvestors.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and alliance participants, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 85 directly operated and 210 franchise kindergartens; and 953 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

