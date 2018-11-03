Computer Task Group (CTG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CTG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of CTG opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 984,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Computer Task Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 114,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 9,347.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 110,668 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $604,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

