CONMED (CNMD) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. CONMED also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.15-2.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays set a $78.00 price objective on CONMED and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.04. 453,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,492. CONMED has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.97.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $120,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

