Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTWS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Connecticut Water Service in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an inline rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Connecticut Water Service from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Connecticut Water Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ CTWS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.68. 20,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,878. Connecticut Water Service has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $833.02 million, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.45). Connecticut Water Service had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Connecticut Water Service during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter worth about $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter worth about $301,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 34.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 20.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

