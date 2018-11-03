Conning Inc. Has $29.40 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 33.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 44.0% in the first quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 428.7% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $214.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

Shares of AAPL opened at $207.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,075.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other news, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total transaction of $3,039,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,563.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,312,613. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.