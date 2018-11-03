Consolidated Edison (ED) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.18. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a sector underperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

