Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,689,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,861 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,609.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 248.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 414,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 384.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 371,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 294,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $21,198,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

