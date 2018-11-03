Continental (CTTAY) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have trended positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Continental earned a media sentiment score of 2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

CTTAY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. 54,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,038. Continental has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

