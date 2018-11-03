ContractNet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,913.00 (CNET)

ContractNet (CURRENCY:CNET) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. ContractNet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,913.00 worth of ContractNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContractNet coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, ContractNet has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00250460 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $622.61 or 0.09764645 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ContractNet Profile

ContractNet’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins. ContractNet’s official Twitter account is @contractNetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContractNet’s official message board is medium.com/@contractnetlabs. ContractNet’s official website is contractnet.com.

Buying and Selling ContractNet

ContractNet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContractNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContractNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContractNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

