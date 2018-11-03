Contrasting Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ) & Sleep Number (SNBR)

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Natuzzi, S.p.A and Sleep Number, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi, S.p.A 0 0 0 0 N/A Sleep Number 1 3 1 0 2.00

Sleep Number has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.16%. Given Sleep Number’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than Natuzzi, S.p.A.

Volatility & Risk

Natuzzi, S.p.A has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sleep Number has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natuzzi, S.p.A and Sleep Number’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi, S.p.A $529.49 million 0.13 -$35.49 million N/A N/A Sleep Number $1.44 billion 0.95 $65.07 million $1.49 26.37

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than Natuzzi, S.p.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Natuzzi, S.p.A shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Natuzzi, S.p.A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sleep Number shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natuzzi, S.p.A and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi, S.p.A -6.54% -27.92% -9.05% Sleep Number 3.93% 490.11% 13.00%

Summary

Sleep Number beats Natuzzi, S.p.A on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natuzzi, S.p.A Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated 205 Natuzzi Italia stores, 147 Natuzzi Editions stores, and 79 Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 30, 2017, it operated approximately 556 Sleep Number retail stores in 50 states. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

