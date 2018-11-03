Contrasting TSR (TSRI) & GEMALTO NV/S (GTOMY)

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSR and GEMALTO NV/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $64.99 million 0.17 $480,000.00 N/A N/A GEMALTO NV/S $3.36 billion 1.54 -$479.14 million N/A N/A

TSR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEMALTO NV/S.

Risk and Volatility

TSR has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GEMALTO NV/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TSR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and GEMALTO NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 0.59% 4.67% 2.95% GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TSR and GEMALTO NV/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TSR beats GEMALTO NV/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About GEMALTO NV/S

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It offers chip cards, mobile financial services, and contactless payment solutions; secure electronic identity documents, such as ePassports and badges; multi-factor online authentication and transaction solutions, as well as a range of support services; and data encryption systems and software monetization solutions to financial institutions, retailers, mass transit authorities, and government agencies and service providers, as well as enterprises of various sizes. The company also sells subscriber authentication and rights management solutions to Pay TV service providers. In addition, it offers various solutions for mobile network operators, including subscriber identification modules and universal integrated circuit cards, and back-office platforms; and services comprising roaming optimization, mobile payment and marketing, personal data management, and trusted services management. Further, the company provides industrial solutions that enable machine-to-machine (M2M) data exchange through hardware modules and operating software, which connect machines to digital networks, as well as cloud-based M2M application enablement and late-stage personalization platforms to enhance operations, productivity, and efficiency in the Internet of things for the utilities, health, and automotive markets. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

