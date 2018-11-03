Control4 (CTRL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $72-74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.08 million.Control4 also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.42-1.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Control4 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Control4 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Imperial Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Control4 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Control4 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Control4 alerts:

CTRL stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 2,571,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,329. Control4 has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $624.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Control4 had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Control4 will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Control4 news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $232,079.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 211,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $7,222,771.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,110.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,475 shares of company stock worth $17,737,001. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.