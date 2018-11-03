Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 128,377 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 716.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,821,000 after acquiring an additional 703,457 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 360.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 704,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 551,181 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 312,072 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 96.9% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 560,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,090,000 after acquiring an additional 193,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.84.

Shares of GS opened at $229.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

