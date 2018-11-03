Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meristem LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $36.08.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

