Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carriage Services by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 532.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSV stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $365.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Several analysts have commented on CSV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn R. Phillips sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $140,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

