Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,977 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,977 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.05% of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. alerts:

Shares of BMV:IYC opened at $198.47 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a fifty-two week low of $2,870.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,650.00.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.