Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of CCT stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. Corporate Capital Trust has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $19.00.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Capital Trust news, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $122,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Wilson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $40,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 3,249.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

