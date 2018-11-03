Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on RumbleON (RMBL)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of RumbleON from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th.

RumbleON stock remained flat at $$6.71 during midday trading on Friday. 310,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,750. RumbleON has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.98.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

