Creative Planning Acquires 68 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.2% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.20, for a total transaction of $239,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,089,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.55, for a total value of $119,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,675. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,265.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,079.71 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,020.00 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.