Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Intrexon Corp (XON)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Intrexon were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 59,309,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,779,000 after purchasing an additional 177,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,702,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,647,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,470,000 after purchasing an additional 196,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 506,186 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intrexon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XON opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrexon Corp has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative net margin of 82.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrexon Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel D. Liffman sold 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,152,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on XON shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intrexon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrexon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.