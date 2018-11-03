Creative Planning Has $1.27 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Creative Planning lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 131.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,992,000 after acquiring an additional 564,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $111,154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 38.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,079.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

