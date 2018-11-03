Creative Planning Sells 2,107 Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 79.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $631,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 74.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

IEP stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.31. Icahn Enterprises LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

