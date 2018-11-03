Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

CIK opened at $3.01 on Friday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

