Credit Suisse Group Cuts Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Price Target to $18.00

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of WDR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 19,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $400,517.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

