Credit Suisse Group Trims GVC (GVC) Target Price to GBX 1,080

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Numis Securities lifted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,141 ($14.91) to GBX 1,376 ($17.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) target price on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,198.77 ($15.66).

GVC stock opened at GBX 950.50 ($12.42) on Tuesday. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 705.50 ($9.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996 ($13.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Lee Feldman sold 732,382 shares of GVC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.47), for a total transaction of £6,986,924.28 ($9,129,654.10). Also, insider Jane Anscombe acquired 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 930 ($12.15) per share, with a total value of £34,995.90 ($45,728.34).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

