Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $106.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,855. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $64,929.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,934,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,376,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $637,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,870,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,380,271 shares of company stock valued at $143,763,002 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,808,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,528,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,738,000 after purchasing an additional 838,271 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth $65,407,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth $64,279,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

