Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

CEQP stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.40 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,324,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,926,000 after buying an additional 261,315 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after buying an additional 672,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,098,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,078,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after buying an additional 104,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 277,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

